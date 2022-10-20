A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville

As many high schools celebrate homecoming, the race for queen looks different at a school in Schuylkill County.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates.

For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen as a fundraiser instead of a popularity contest.

“And it's just a really nice thing to do for the students, honestly. I know some people aren't as fortunate, and they need the extra boost, so it's nice to know we're doing it for a good cause," said Hart.

The girls raised over $20,000, all going towards a college scholarship fund for students in Minersville Area, the most amount of money ever raised by a homecoming court.

“Homecoming doesn't just end on Friday night; it's continued throughout graduation,” said Heidi Hashin, 1989 Homecoming Queen and Coordinator.

“There's a time where it first started when there was only one scholarship. But as the girls were able to start bringing in more and more money, we started spreading it so more, and more people can receive a scholarship. So this 20,000 will go a long way,” added LynAnn Sinko, Minersville Area Student Scholarship Fund Treasurer.

In recent years, Minersville has been able to award ten scholarships to students at graduation.

But with this funding, they will be able to do more.

“I really think other schools should do it; it's a great chance for everyone to get involved to help other students out even if they aren't a part of the homecoming committee,” said Kiera Kurchock, Homecoming Queen runner-up.

“These girls, both currently and in the past, who have worked extremely hard to raise funds for these scholarships to give back to our students, and they have represented Minersville in an excellent fashion, and we are so proud of them,” explained Dr. Carl McBreen, Superintendent.

This year's homecoming funds will be split among the junior and senior classes for future college scholarships.