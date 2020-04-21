A campaign in Schuylkill County aims to help keep small businesses afloat during pandemic

Help small businesses and support Schuylkill.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People helping people. That's been a constant theme during this pandemic as we've been so many examples of people lifting one another up and supporting each other.

And that's the main mission of the Support Schuylkill Campaign.

"The goal is to support local small businesses and in turn they use those funds to not only pay their employees, but they go on to feed our essential workers on the front line," said Emily Ehlinger of Support Schuylkill.

The initiative was started in the early stages of the pandemic by Emily Ehlinger, who works for two non profit organizations in Pottsville.

Once a week, she picks a business or two in Schuylkill County for the community to support with donations or by buying gift cards, and so those businesses can stay up and running through this financial crisis.

She posts all of the information for that week in this Facebook group.

"I was an actress and a traveling education artist, so I went around to Connecticut and Massachusetts and New York. Then I moved home and i was so heartened by the revitalized Pottsville momentum and I saw so much positive change then this happened and I thought 'oh no.' Just as wheels are starting to turn. Progress is slow, but something like this could devastate our community," said Ehlinger.