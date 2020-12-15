A big thank you to healthcare workers in Pottsville

Workers from Lehigh-Valley Hospital Schuylkill were treated to free food and coffee on Tuesday.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — With how this year has gone, anytime these workers from Lehigh-Valley Hospital Schuylkill can catch some fresh air and a break during the workday is considered a win.

"Nothing is the same. We need to always protect yourself and protect the patients. We always did, but it's just much more lethal than anything we did before. It's a serious situation," said Joanne Wertz, Registered Nurse.

It's even better when there is food and coffee offered up for free.

That's what Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, Pressed Coffee and Books and Rush Food Truck did outside the hospital in Pottsville as a way to say "thanks" to all healthcare workers.

"You just see how everybody is fighting to combat COVID-19 and how do you go about it? I really wanted to have that sense of community where we could come together and make it positive and try to recognize these hard-working heroes," said Regina Woziniski of Compassus.

Even though we're several months into the pandemic, health care workers say they're still blown away and appreciative of all the support they've received from people, businesses, and the community.

"It's just been very challenging and not just for us, but the community themselves. The patients, the families. It is just so overwhelming for all of them. You get to see it first hand. Where there's people in the community who don't see it. As long as people in their family hasn't gotten COVID, they don't see it," said Bonnie Coover, a recovery room nurse.