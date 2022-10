A post alert that had incorrect information quickly spread and caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown.

A post alert that had incorrect information quickly spread and caused panic among parents and family members.

Police have confirmed there is no credible threat.

All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday.