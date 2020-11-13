86 years ago, political divide led to Kelayres Massacre

On election eve in 1934, shots rang out and five people were killed in a small Schuylkill County coal mining town. We take a look back at what sparked the tension

KELAYRES, Pa. — If you skim through every chapter of American history, political division has been present in our country and has led to several cases of political violence.

"These things happen, and it's an unfortunate truth that they happen because these political emotions get inflamed, they arise, and unfortunately, violence is all too often the outlet for these emotions," James Haluska of the Schuylkill County Historical Society said.

That's what happened on election eve on November 5, 1934, in the small coal-mining village of Kelayres, which borders McAdoo. Blink while driving through, and you might miss it, as only a few hundred people live here, but 86 years ago this month, this little-known pocket in Schuylkill County received national attention when a local, heated political battle turned deadly.

"President Franklin D. Roosevelt is in the White House and extremely popular because of his New Deal," Haluska said. "A lot of state officials across the country and here in Pennsylvania, they're riding FDR's coattails into political offices. Up in Kelayres, at that time, the political boss was a man by the name of Joseph "Big Joe" Bruno.

Bruno, who lived on the corner of Fourth and Center Streets, was considered the wealthiest and most powerful man in Kelayres, and throughout the years, history shows he had his hands on everything. He served as school board director, was an assistant county detective, a bank director, and landlord, who also managed the town's school buses, and sold gasoline to power those buses. He appointed family members to positions of power, and while some locals bowed down to him, his detractors thought he was dirty. He was a man who, if he didn't get what he wanted, would resort to violence, which resulted in the Kelayres Massacre.

"Fast forward to election eve, November 5 of 1934. The Democrats are emboldened by the successes, and they have a political rally that starts in McAdoo. Then they have a march that goes to Kelayres. During the march, some of the marchers in the Democrat party had hurled insults at one of the daughters of Big Joe, and of course, with tensions as they were with the Republicans and Joe wanting to hold on to power, as the marchers went past his house on Center Avenue, shots rang out."

Five people were killed, many more injured. Joe and some of his family members were arrested. He was locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison, but according to historians, his term was very lenient, and anybody could visit him.

Eventually, he was sentenced to life in prison on first-degree murder charges, but before being transferred to Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia in 1936, he escaped to New York City and was in hiding for eight months.

He was captured in Manhattan, paroled in 1948, and passed away three years later.

This all goes down as a story of political division in a small coal mining area that all these years later is somewhat forgotten about.

"Even though it received national attention, it's really a footnote in Schuylkill County history and Pennsylvania history," Haluska said. "It exemplified deep-seated fears of civil unrest, even with the New Deal going on."