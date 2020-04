Woman in Schuylkill County has a celebration to remember.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It was a 45th birthday to remember for a woman from Schuylkill county.

Heather Boyer woke up to 45 flamingos on her front lawn and a parade of fire trucks outside her home in Lake Wynonah.

Heather, sadly, is suffering from a rare brain disorder.

In about two weeks she's heading to Minnesota for a stem cell transplant using bone marrow from her sister.