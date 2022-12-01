100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County.
Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand.
The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition.
"The year after my father passed away, we decorated the windows and doors in memory of him. I asked my neighbors if they wanted to go in on it, and they said yes. In a matter of a couple seconds they just went yes, we're going in with you," Frank said.
They're also collecting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Families can come for free to enjoy a light show from now till December 30.
