$1 million to fight blight, build senior housing

A big grant from the state will help ongoing efforts to turn blighted properties into affordable housing in Schuylkill County.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — State and local officials gathered in Shenandoah Thursday morning to announce a $1 million grant to help demolish an entire block of more than 20 rundown properties. The work will make way for a new, affordable senior housing complex.

"We're talking a lot about breathing new life into old towns. This community once had more than 30,000 people, and so when people left, unfortunately, blight began to creep in," said State Sen. David Argall, (R) 29th District.

Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), officials will be able to tear down blighted properties to make way for a proposed 36-unit affordable senior housing complex.

About $500,000 is earmarked for this part of the project.

"This is a huge, huge deal for Shenandoah. An entire city block of blight will be demolished and transformed into safe, accessible, and affordable senior housing. A neighborhood will be free from long-abandoned, fire-damaged businesses and dangerous collapsing row homes. No one should have to tolerate this blight," said State Rep. Tim Twardzik, (R) 123rd District.

State and county agencies are working with Michael and Patricia O'Connor of Par King Inc., who previously tackled a similar project just over the hill in Frackville, turning blight into the Cherry Street Commons, affordable housing for families.

Local leaders say this blight removal and redevelopment will be a catalyst for positive change in the borough.

"The millions of dollars being invested here to revitalize Shenandoah is fantastic. It's almost as good as finding a short line at Kowalonek's on a holiday," Rep. Twardzik joked.

Officials hope to start demolition of the Shenandoah properties in April, with possible completion of the senior housing in mid-2024.

The remaining $500,000 will go to Schuylkill County's demolition fund.

Previous grants have allowed the county to tear down 79 properties in 18 communities, including Pottsville, Girardville, Tower City, Frackville, and more.

Officials hope to demolish 60 more blighted properties in the coming years.