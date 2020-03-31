Schuylkill, Carbon Counties added to stay-at-home order

Today Governor Wolf added 26 more counties to the stay-at-home order, including Carbon and Schuylkill Counties.

That order went into effect at 8 Monday night.

Route 309 running through Tamaqua still had plenty of vehicular traffic but the sidewalks lining the main road through this Schuylkill County community was pretty bare of foot traffic, a clear sign people are staying inside to avoid the coronavirus.

Now Governor Wolf added Schuylkill County to the stay-at-home order, which went into effect at 8 pm.

“If you are sick, you don't want to get other people sick, you don't want to get your friends and family sick,” said Darren Charbonnier of Tamaqua, who agrees with this decision. “So keeping everybody away everybody seems like the only way to really stop it.”

Tamaqua Mayor Nathan Gerace said a state of emergency was already declared for Tamaqua.

He understands the stay-at-home order could hurt local businesses and asks for the community's help in supporting them while still staying home.

“The best thing we can really do is support them, whether it's by getting take out, whether it be by getting gift certificates,” said Gerace. “It's going to be one of the most important pieces to make sure to make sure when this pandemic is over these small businesses in Tamaqua can open up their doors again.”

Carbon County was also placed under a stay-at-home order, as you can see here in Lehighton, there's really no one outside.

Ron Murphy and Jaimie Monahan of Lehighton were out walking their dog to get some much needed exercise for themselves and their dachshund, Lily.

“We've been working from home for a couple weeks now,” Murphy.