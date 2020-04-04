Saturday shoppers met with new rules

Walmart enforces strict social distancing rules.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — People across the state are being asked to leave their homes only for essential errands and business. As many people made their Saturday morning run to Walmart for essentials, they were greeted by employees enforcing some new rules at the store to help shoppers practice social distancing .

Walmarts nationwide are still open for business, but running your essential errands may take a little bit longer than normal as the chain vows to reduce the number of shoppers allowed inside to promote social distancing. Walmart is allowing five people in per 1,000 square feet of store space; that's roughly one-fifth of a stores normal capacity.

Customers had somethings to say about it. "We walked in and there was a lady there wiping down all the carts with Lysol wipes, so at least their doing that with the wipes," said Daniel Reynolds.

"I mean right now everyone is limiting their space and I think like even when you're walking by people they're all kinda moving aside for you kind of keeping that distance away," said Yanilet Olbera.

The chain has also announced that store aisles will soon be marked with arrows to promote one way travel while shopping , giving people even more personal space. Shoppers say those changes are not being enforced inside the Walmart along Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes Barre Township just yet.

"We almost got ran over by some lady like trying to go past us in the aisle. Some people themselves are taking the social distancing, but not everybody," said Marisa Damato.

Most shoppers coming out of Walmart were complying with Governor Wolf's Friday request to wear a mask over your nose and mouth when heading into public, but some shoppers were braving the store without anything. Other states have even limited what big box stores like Walmart can and cannot sell One shopper was out grabbing some non-essential items that he worries he may not be able to get his hands on in the coming weeks

"I bought a TV cause they're gonna change it around and everything I guess certain areas you can't walk through and gotta follow through," said Robert Flippines.