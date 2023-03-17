Sap to syrup: Maple sugar houses offering open houses this weekend

From the tree to your table, there are a lot of steps in the maple syrup production process. You can get a behind-scenes-look how this weekend.

GREENTOWN, Pa. — Katie and Cody Yedinak run Streamside Maple out of their home in Greentown, Pike County.

They often get asked - what ingredients do you put in your maple syrup?

Their answer is as simple as the recipe.

"All it is is our pure maple syrup that we take right from our evaporator," Katie said. "To get the cinnamon flavor, we just add a cinnamon stick, and we close the bottle. The same thing with our vanilla - we just add a vanilla bean, and that's it."

"All you're doing is boiling out the water, and what you get is the pure sugar. So it's 100% natural," Cody said.

Cody does the tapping and boiling. Katie does the marketing.

They've been in business for three years. We asked them both what their favorite part is.

"The freedom just to walk around and enjoy the woods as you do it and just be in charge of yourself!" Cody responded.

"Every event we go to - we always do taste testings. And I think that's my favorite part - letting people try what we have to offer them and seeing how excited they are. Because it's not just typical maple syrup, we have different flavors," Katie said. The flavors are vanilla, cinnamon, bourbon, and regular.

This weekend, you can not only try the different flavors of maple syrup yourself, you can see how it all gets made.

Streamside Maple is just one of the sugar houses you can visit this weekend as part of a weekend-long open house.

It's hosted by the Northeastern PA Maple Producers Association.

"We will go through the different equipment in our sugar house and what it does. We'll actually be producing syrup on Saturday, around 11 o'clock. So hopefully we have lots of people come and see that. We'll also have lots of things for kids to do - scavenger hunts, coloring books, and even some taste testing of the syrup," Katie explained.

Here's the full list of all the producers you can visit on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Burke's Maple Farm

224 Crystal Lake Rd. Fell Twp, PA 18407

Contact: (570) 222-4075

321 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426

Contact: (570) 906-4614

One mile south of Sterling Corners on State Route 196. Look for the Maple Open House sign in the valley!

Contact: Text only (267) 258-6065

41 Bird Lane, Cobbs Lake Preserve, Lake Ariel, PA 18436

8 Maple Avenue, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453

2749 Stephens Road, New Milford, PA 18834

Contact: (570)-947-9927 or (570) 434-2669

35A Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472

Contact: (570) 488-6095 or (570) 351-5074

116 Secret Eagle Dr, Newfoundland, PA 18445

Contact: (570) 909-8767 or (570) 846-7125

There's also some pancake breakfasts going on in the area to soak up all that syrup:

Costello Monahan Brown American Legion Post 964

Sunday, 3/19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

395 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453

Cost: Adults $14; Children (12 & Under) $7

Saturday, 3/18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

982 Main Street, Newfoundland, PA 18445

Cost: Adults $10; Children (10 & Under) $6

Contact: Tammy Lavoy – (570) 620-8250

Saturday, 3/18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

60 Conklin Hill Road, Damascus, PA 18405

Cost: Adults $12; Children (12 & under) $6

Contact: Linda Dexter – (570) 729-7270