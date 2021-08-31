Sanitizing schools: What's new?

Sanitizing schools: It's a big concern for many people as kids head back into buildings and the health crisis continues. Here's more on the latest cleaning systems.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sanitizing has been a top priority in schools long before the pandemic, but even more so now.

“The challenge Is bigger, the stakes are higher, and we need new tools and technologies to keep us safe, and what we’ve been doing hasn’t been working particularly well," said Grant Morgan, a biosafety expert and CEO of R-Zero.

So what are different districts doing?

From wipes and sprays to special air filtration systems and more, there are different ways school leaders have chosen to keep buildings as sanitized as possible in the midst of the health crisis.

Morgan says more schools are considering newer technology, like UV-C systems.

“UV-C is just light at a very specific wavelength, and it can inactivate any kind of microorganisms: viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi.”

Morgan said studies reveal the drawbacks of using chemicals around people, some causing respiratory and other issues.

“It all boils down to human health, and in my opinion, there is no more important topic than human health. We as a society have become more aware than ever," said Morgan.