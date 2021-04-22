RVing is all the rage during the pandemic

RVing is all the rage right now. Retailers say more people than ever are buying, renting, and hitting the road.

PITTSTON, Pa. — RVing seems more popular than ever, with sales and rentals, especially to first-timers, booming right now.

Experts said the health crisis has folks looking for travel alternatives.

Using those recreational vehicles to travel gave people the option of social distancing from others and enjoying the outdoors.

“I feel like everywhere I go, and everyone I talk to they are getting ready to RV or they have just bought an RV, and they have just started to go down the road," said Paige Bouma, executive vice president with RVTrader.

Folks said they are also drawn to RVing because it can be a less expensive and quick way to travel.

"You meet so many different people; they’re all friendly, campfire every night," said Joseph Lokuta of Dupont.

“The whole thing is pick up and go, and we have an 11-year old son, and he absolutely loves to camp," said Maria Mckeel of Scranton.

If you’re new to RVing, the pros have a few tips: the most important is to make sure you plan ahead when it comes to packing, parking, and more.

And when you are starting out, start small.

“A lot of times, people are like ‘oh, I’m going to get this huge bus coach, it’s going to be great!’ Best way to start when you’re getting into renting," said Bouma.

Those pros said comfort is key: stay close to home if that is what works best for you and your family.