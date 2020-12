Binghamton got over 40 inches of snow during Wednesday's storm.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — On Thursday, the roof of an indoor sports complex in Binghamton, New York collapsed after record amounts of snowfall.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex in Broome County is one of the largest indoor sports complexes in the state.

No one was hurt at the time of the collapse.