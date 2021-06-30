The deadline for major phone companies to implement technology to help stop robocalls was June 30.

Robocalls are a pain and they happen to almost everyone.

According to the YouMail Robocall Index, Americans receive nearly 130 million robocalls a day. However, starting today, you may receive less "extended car warranty" voicemail scams thank to new guidelines from the FCC.

Every major phone provider in the country, including phone companies like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, have to implement new technology called Stir/Shaken which was created to shut down spam calls.

So what exactly is Stir/Shaken? And how will it help you?

First, Stir/Shaken technology validates an incoming phone call, which means the number you see on your phone is legitimate.

The good news for everyone with phone is that the technology is built into the networks so you don’t have to do anything for it to work. The new guidelines will also make companies publish robocall prevention strategies in a public database for your use.

June 30 is the deadline the FCC has set for companies that provide phone service to implement the new technology which should mean a significant reduction in robocalls.

However, many tech experts say that scammers will still be able to find away around the new rules.

One example, savvy spam callers can still buy legitimate 1-800 numbers or, what many do, is go through overseas phone companies that don't have the Stir/Shaken technology.