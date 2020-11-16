Risks of virtual learning

Is your family safe as they work or learn online during the pandemic? One expert says a lot of people are putting themselves at risk and don't realize it.

With many still working and learning from home, the risk is at an all-time high.

That's what security experts say and they're warning people to be careful.

First and foremost, they say pay attention to your background on those video calls.

"I can see into the back of your house, so if people are walking around your dining or living room back there, I can see personal items, on the walls, things like that. I really recommend a virtual background," said Douglas Parisi, the Director of Training for SafeDefend.

No matter how safe and secure you may think you are online, Parisi says there's always someone watching you may not know, and you're making yourself and your family more vulnerable than you realize even when it comes to online school.

"Even my children the other day, someone logged in on an unknown account, the teacher wasn't quick enough to get it down and someone started blaring some music and streaming some things, this is my son who is a junior in high school, teachers tend to use the same Zoom meetings so that information gets out there," added Parisi.

Parisi says some good rules of thumb: don't share personal information, you never know who is watching or listening.

Don't share meeting links, passwords, or codes with anyone, use virtual backgrounds on video calls and meetings or if that's not allowed, use a plain wall."

"Me sitting here with a neutral background really just makes it so there are fewer distractions and we can focus in on the teacher," said Parisi.