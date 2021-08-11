Police release results of enforcement effort aimed at cracking down on drivers who buzzed past stopped school buses

"Operation Safe Stop" is held annually by Pa. State Police, PennDOT, and school districts to stop drivers from ignoring stopped school buses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In just one day, 252 drivers were found violating the law that bars vehicles from passing stopped school buses. The dangerous new report is the result of 'Operation Safe Stop' conducted in October in an effort to protect children being picked up and dropped off from school.

In 2020, 120 violations were reported in the same annual enforcement operation that is held in conjunction with local and state police departments, school districts, and transportation providers.

"Operation Safe Stop" is held annually in partnership with Pa. State Police, PennDOT, and school districts to stop drivers who go past stopped school buses that are dropping kids off and picking them up.

Per PennDOT, under Pa. law:

Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.

If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.

If convicted, the penalties can include a $250 fine, five points on the driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.

Operation Safe Stop coincides with National School Bus Safety Week which is held Oct. 18 to 22.

State officials said convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law, meantime, decreased from 746 in 2019 to 314 in 2020.

“Although there were less convictions of the School Bus Stopping Law last year, one incident of passing a school bus is one too many, which is why we’re reminding motorists of its importance,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers. “With additional challenges such as darkness coinciding with more of our students’ school bus ride times and the distraction of the quickly approaching holiday season, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students,”

Under PA's school bus stopping law, motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. However, the state said "motorists who encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when lanes of the highway are clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median."

State leaders provide these safety tips for students: