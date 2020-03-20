Restaurant offers up meals to kids in need

SCRANTON, Pa. — Free pasta dinners are being offered to children in need in Scranton.Villa Maria Restaurant on the city's West side is partnering with the Original Black Shee, a non-profit that helps kids in need, to hand out the meals during the week while schools are closed. Christopher Hemingway stopped by to grab a meal for his children. "It helps with feeding my kids. Everyone was grabbing food and random things and making it really hard to get food and eat week by week," says Hemingway. The dinners are available to pickup from the restaurant along Washburn Street in West Scranton from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.