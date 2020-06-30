If you watch WNEP over-the-air with an antenna, you will need to rescan July 1

Here's what you need to know to continue to watch WNEP programming over-the-air with an antenna.

Attention over-the-air viewers!

On Wednesday, July 1 at 10:00 am, WNEP-TV will be transitioning to a new over-the-air broadcast channel.

To continue to receive WNEP-TV programming like Newswatch 16 and all your other favorite shows, you will need to complete a few steps to rescan your television or digital tuner box.

Cable and satellite customers will not need to do anything.

This change is part of the government-mandated spectrum “repacking."

Following is a “general” guide to rescanning; your tv or digital converter box should have controls similar:

Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote. Go to SETUP or SETTINGS. Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS. Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan. Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That is OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels. Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts. At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.