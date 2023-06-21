"Repulsive": Residents voice displeasure towards proposed waste transfer station

Hazleton residents are concerned over a waste transfer center that looks to bring companies to a city that is missing out.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 100 people filled the Hazle Township fire hall for the first public hearing on a proposed waste transfer center slated for the city of Hazleton.

"Basically Hazleton is growing exponentially," said waste transfer owner Bill Rinaldi. "Now we have to worry about our infrastructure which is sanitary, which is waste, and which is power and all those three have to work in conjunction in order for the area to grow."

Bill Rinaldi is the man behind the plant that looks to bring new industry to a city that he says is continuing to lose out on projects just like this.

"By doing this we'll be able to have this company attract more companies into the city not into the outskirts where they'll be able to get the right price on waste which is a very big thing in manufacturing," said Rinaldi.

Rinaldi says this plant would offer the city tax breaks and take advantage of reclaimed mining land.

But at Wednesday night's hearing, residents say the pros do not outweigh the cons.

Ann Marie Shelby of Hazle Township expressed her displeasure with the proposed project saying, "I don't believe there is a place anywhere in this area for a transfer station."

"The potential emissions and the increase of traffic associated with the transfer station creates a toxic combination that puts lives at risk," said Hazleton resident Nicarol Soto.

Anthony Valente is the chief medical officer at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, which according to him is just 900 feet from where the entrance of the transfer station would be.

Creating a poor environment he says for hospital staff and patients.

"These patients should never be exposed to the smell of garbage while they are at the hospital, just the thought of that is repulsive," said Valente.