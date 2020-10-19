Report: Poconos a top spot to buy vacation homes

The economy may be uncertain, but vacation home sales seem to be skyrocketing in the Poconos. As Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky reports, that means more jobs, too.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — The economy may be uncertain, but vacation home sales seem to be skyrocketing in the Poconos.

A recent report listed the Poconos as a top spot to buy one.

Vacasa is a vacation rental company which it puts out an annual report of top spots to buy.

"We’ve been doing this report for three years now, and this is the first time the Poconos has shown up on the list, but I think it’s really due to the changing demand in consumer behavior, Poconos being a couple hours away from New York City in Pennsylvania. With the health pandemic, people really want drive-to markets where they can get outdoors," said Shaun Greer of Vacasa.

The Poconos ranked third in the country for best vacation home sale spot.

Big Sky, Montana ranked number one.

Corolla, North Carolina was second on the list.

Vacasa officials said it may seem surprising that people are buying vacation homes given the economy right now, but they explained a reason for that.

“Right now, interest rates are the lowest they’ve ever been, so people can afford more," said Greer.

Because there has been this boom, Vacasa is now looking to expand and hire people living in the Poconos.

“There’s always an economic factor that goes into play when somebody purchase a home, and a company like us manages, and we employ and invest in the professionals there to help manage the homes so it can definitely be a boost for that local economy.”