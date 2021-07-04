How some area businesses are finding creative ways to stay open during the pandemic

Some businesses in our region are changing with the times. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky explains.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — From movie theaters to rock climbing gyms, business owners have found some creative ways to keep open and keep going during the past year.

One way is by renting those places to people, families, or smaller groups who want to avoid crowds and COVID-19 by keeping the spaces to themselves.

James Barrett, the owner of Chakstone Indoor Climbing in Wilkes-Barre, says it has been a popular choice.

“I opened December 5 of 2020. After the first week of being opened, I had to close for three weeks. We offer private, two-hour private rental Saturday and Sunday mornings, friends, families, we just had a Scout troop come, whatever amount of people you want you can bring," said Barrett.

Movie theaters nationwide also got in on this trend in the past year by offering to rent theaters to smaller groups.

Alicia Kinney of South Abington Township rented a movie theater for her kids twice recently.

“It’s really easy, it’s convenient, and 20 people in a movie theater really isn’t a packed movie theater, so it’s a good spacing option if people are used to social distancing.”

Business owners say it is all about making people feel safe and comfortable and adapting to the changing times to stay open.