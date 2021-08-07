Remembering Jill Garrett, Proud to Serve

Jill passed away earlier this week at the age of 66 after a long struggle with failing health.

It's hard saying goodbye to old friends like Jill Garrett.

Some of you may not recall her. She left WNEP in 2008 because of health issues.

It was the cap of a long career, one that centered a great deal on how she might best serve her community; making a difference was what Jill thought she ought to be doing. She took that path at every opportunity.

It started when she was a teenager and continued through and following the Agnes flood of 1972. If there was a cause that needed help, Jill wanted to be part of it.

Her career stops included Albany, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

She returned to her roots and became part of WNEP's family when she replaced Marisa Burke as co-anchor/reporter on Newswatch 16 at 5. Later, she moved to become the producer/reporter of Healthwatch 16, something she called a golden opportunity. It was.

Healthwatch 16 gave Jill room to go into areas the public wanted to know about: health issues, preventive care, and any other facet of health that concerned family and community. It was truly about being proud to serve.

Jill Garrett's passing came as hard news for those who worked with her over the years. We recall her as soft-spoken, with a gentle laugh, and always ready with a helping hand.

That was Jill Garrett, and that is how we will always remember her.