Regulars return to Jessup eatery

At The Eatery By Jessica, they say they are happy to be back to some kind of normal.

JESSUP, Pa. — It has been weeks now that counties throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania have gone green, and restaurants have been open to diners, although last week the governor limited capacity from 50 to 25 percent.

Still, in some spots, things are starting to feel a little more normal.

It is breakfast time at The Eatery by Jessica in Jessup, and one table of regulars is happy to be back.

"I couldn't wait for them to reopen. I was calling, and I was checking, you know?" said George Havirlak of Jesup.

Like other eateries, things have changed here because of the health crisis with masks and sanitizing areas, fewer diners, too, only twenty-five percent allowed to sit and dine inside.

When this place reopened weeks ago, many of the regulars came right back.

"I knew they were going to be here, it's just their thing to do, and they show up, and this is where they like to come," said owner Jessica Cirba.

Not everyone has made it back.

Some said they are staying away because of pre-existing health conditions and worries about getting sick.

But one group of friends, including George Havirlak, have known each other for decades.

They have been meeting here for breakfast for years and said they needed to get back here as soon as they could, trying to get back to some sense of normal life.

"I missed them. We talked about a lot of things; we're a very close-knit group in the morning here. We usually have several guys here; we usually meet like 6:30," said Havirlak. "After you've been coming for so long, it becomes habit, a habit. You know? You get up; you get ready, you come here."

Cirba said business has been slower, but she is hopeful that will change.

And I've been in touch with some of the local restaurants in the area, and they are slowly seeing more people come back, and hopefully, it just gets better from here," said Cirba.

And the bunch of regulars?

They plan to continue meeting here like they always have; they say the sense of community is what keeps them going.