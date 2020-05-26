Wildlife rescue facility getting lots of support

Red Creek Wildlife is seeing more donations, receiving more animals, hiring more employees.

"It's been extremely busy," director and founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center said. "All of our concentration has been on the animals that are coming in."

That is and always has been the mission of Red Creek Wildlife Center.

The animal rehab facility near Schuylkill Haven gives second chances to distressed wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation, and training.

But when the pandemic hit in March, officials here weren't sure what to make of the center's future.

"We were concerned when this first started because non profits can really take a hit, especially when people are hurting," Hentz added. "The community really got behind us and has been supporting us. Our donations have actually increased, which has really helped us because we lost our education programs, which are a big source of funding."

Red Creek applied for a loan through the state's Paycheck Protection Program.

That money has served as a big boost during a hectic time.

The animal center has actually been able to add to the staff, hiring two interns to full-time positions to help keep up with the demands.

"We actually had to," Hentz said. "We were limited on allowing volunteers to come into the building. And the animals coming in, the numbers have nearly doubled, so we had to hire people. Or we would of had to stopped accepting animals or the animals wouldn't have gotten the help they needed, so it worked."