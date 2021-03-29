Real estate market continues to boom in our area

Realtors say last year was a banner year for the housing market in northeastern PA, and this year is looking the same.

BERWICK, Pa. — There is a housing boom all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“The market is the busiest it’s been in the longest time, especially in regards to sales price. As soon as homes are coming onto the market, they’re going under contract really fast," said Terri Ames of Keller Williams Real Estate in Clarks Summit.

Last year, realtors say was a booming time for their business, with lots looking to buy homes, many for the first time.

In part, they said that is because interest rates are low.

On top of that, some realtors told Newswatcvh 16 people who started working and learning from home decided they needed more space.

And so they have been busy, so busy they said there is a serious home shortage: those that are for sale are going fast and many above asking price.

“We have zero houses on the market and all of these buyers, and when a house comes onto the market right now, it’s going above asking price. They are appraising above asking price. I’ve had 15 showings in two days and 6 or 7 offers on a property, and in our area, that’s a lot. It’s been crazy," said Carey Smith of Century 21 Covered Bridges Realty in Bloomsburg.

Realtors said this boom in the housing market is a good thing: for them and communities all over our region.

“People are making moves, people are spending money you know it’s helping out all over the place because someone buys a house, they’re renovating it. It helps all over the place," said Smith.

Those realtors expect 2021 to be a great year for business, but it will not last forever.

“I think for the next 9 to 12 months it’s going to remain a seller's market, there are things that are going to start affecting it, interest rates, new construction, the price of materials because of Covid 19, the availability affect the market," added Ames.

Their tips: if you are thinking of selling your home, this is a great time.