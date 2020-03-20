Reaction to Governor Wolf's orders for many businesses to close

Legal services, tax preparation, and any kind of construction are on the long list of services put on hold.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The governor's order is impacting any number of businesses and services, including legal services, tax preparation, any kind of construction.

Drying cleaning and laundry services are also on the list.

At the Best Coin Laundry in Tamaqua, these may be the last loads of laundry here for a while.

Laundromats are just one of many businesses now ordered to close by Governor Tom Wolf.

Cliff Hadesty says he's been taken aback by how fast things have changed since we first heard about the coronavirus outbreak, late last year.

"Well, at first everybody kind of made a joke out of it. they're were kind of saying it was the same as the flu," said Hadesty. "Unfortunately, they must think it's pretty big that they have such an uproar going."

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the governor is taking stricter action, calling for all non-life sustaining businesses and services to close.

That includes furniture stores, clothing, and shoe stores.

Game Stop in this shopping plaza in Hometown was still open.

Edgar Negron from Lansford came out with a purchase, something he won't be able to do for the time being.

"I call every day, and then I just wanted to make sure that everything is open," said Negron. "It's hit or miss on what businesses are going to be open and what businesses aren't going to be open."

The governor says the closure order will be enforced, which will begin at midnight Saturday.

For businesses that don't comply with this order, the governor says they could face citations, fines, and license suspensions.

The governor also said businesses that refuse to close forfeit their chance for disaster relief.

"I have mixed feelings about it, I mean, yeah, you want to keep the virus from spreading but at the same time, closing laundromats?" said Negron. "How are people going to wash their clothing and stuff like that?"

Travis Christman says he'll have to find a place where he can wash clothes.