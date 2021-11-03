Raise the Region off to a great start

The 30-hour fundraising event runs through Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A big fundraiser with the goal of giving nonprofits in central Pennsylvania a little relief kicks off on Wednesday evening.

4-year-old Faith was recently surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA of Danville. Faith is just one of the animals at the shelter in Montour County. There are also quite a few cats, horses, even a pig.

"Money is tight for everyone but the work never ends. We are always looking for people who are willing to be generous and willing to help keep the lifesaving mission alive," Kristen Szwast said.

That's where the next 30 hours come in handy.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour fundraising event for nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. It's the ninth year for the massive event where people are encouraged to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships will match donations.

"It helps us continue to do low-cost spay neuters for the public, TNRs. It also is a place for owner surrenders," Szwast said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made things even harder for nonprofits this year. That's why Raise the Region is that much more important.

The Danville Area Community Center was in danger of closing because of the pandemic.

"The most important thing is the members are starting to come back and people are starting to get more comfortable coming back into the area," said Heather Laubach, executive director of the community center,.

The community center has programs for people of all ages. Laubach hopes people will support the center through Raise the Region.