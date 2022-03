The online fundraiser brought in more than $2 million last year for community organizations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A two-day fundraiser in central Pennsylvania is officially underway.

Raise the Region collects donations for non-profits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

The 30-hour event runs through Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

