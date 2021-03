After two days of fundraising, over $2 million has been raised and donated.

A two-day fundraiser in central Pennsylvania has raised more than $2 million for community organizations.

Raise the Region was held this week to help nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

Organizers say the online fundraiser brought in more than 42% more than last year and was the largest total since the fundraiser started nine years ago.