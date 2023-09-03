Raise the Region fundraiser underway

The two-day online fundraiser collects donations for nonprofits in central Pennsylvania.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A two-day fundraiser in central Pennsylvania is officially underway.

It's called Raise the Region. It collects donations for nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington was in Lewisburg Thursday with more on the cause helping more than 300 area nonprofits.

Last year, the online fundraiser brought in more than $2 million for community organizations.

The 30-hour event began Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. and runs through Thursday, March 9, at 11:59 p.m.

Raise the Region is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).