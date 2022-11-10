Rain forces changes to high school football schedule

Weather is causing major changes to high school football playoff games. Friday's expected storms are forcing games to spread out over three days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Friday's incoming storms are forcing games to spread out over three days, beginning Thursday night.

That means Friday's class AA District Championship game between Dunmore and Lakeland will be moved to Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at Chapman Lake.

Jersey Shore will also play Thursday night at 7.

The only game in the area still on for Friday is Berwick up against Crestwood.

The rest of the slate will be played Saturday.

Thursday games:

Delaware Valley at Scranton at 7 p.m.

Dunmore at Lakeland at 7 p.m.

Jenkintown at Lackawanna Trail 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore at 7 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs. North Lehigh (at Lehighton HS) 7 p.m.

Palmerton at North Schuylkill at 7 p.m.

Friday games:

Berwick at Crestwood at 7 p.m.

Saturday games:

Hughesville at Mount Carmel at 1 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Troy at 1 p.m.

Athens at Danville at 1 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock at 1 p.m.

Scranton Prep at Western Wayne at 7 p.m.

Canton at Muncy at 7 p.m.

Dallas at Valley View at 7 p.m.