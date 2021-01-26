Unemployment issues: more questions than answers

Thousands of Pennsylvanians are still waiting for unemployment checks after the federal CARES act was extended.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — More than 6,000 comments, and counting, have been left on the Department of Labor & Industry's latest Facebook briefing — all of them from people unsatisfied with the answers offered by the department.

The lengthy list of complaints contradicts Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier's assertion that only a "small number" of people are affected by the current issues with the unemployment system.

"I want to emphasize that while these issues are only affecting a small number of claimants, we are taking them very seriously," Berrier said.

The department says the reason for the weeks-long delay in getting people their money was because the state had to wait for guidance from the federal government.

"We know that this is frustrating, and we did everything possible to keep this wait to a minimum. We also know that since the reopening of these programs, everything has not gone as smoothly as we wanted them to," said Berrier.

Payments should be resuming this week, but thousands are still experiencing problems and technical glitches.

For example, people commenting on the Facebook Live were asking how to backdate their PUA claim to get the last three weeks.

"Currently, there are issues with recalculation of those past weeks. We are working behind the scenes with our vendor to do that recalculation. At this time, there's nothing for them to do."

Others commenting were asking about a technical issue with "reactivating" their claims and getting caught in an endless loop on the website. Newswatch 16 did not get a chance to ask this question during the briefing, but we emailed the department, which said it's IT staff is looking into it.

One issue that was clarified: the January 29 deadline for people to file their claims. Some people won't be able to meet that. Secretary Berrier says that's OK.

"Just because January 29 was set as a deadline does not mean those folks will not receive those back wages. They will," Berrier said.