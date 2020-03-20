PSSA testing and Keystone exams canceled

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has decided to cancel all PSSA testing and the Keystone exams for the 2019-2020 school year. This also includes the PASA. The Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera, says, "Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now." The PSSA testing was scheduled to be held in late April, while the Keystone exams were set for May.