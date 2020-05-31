Local protests remain peaceful

Protests in northeastern Pennsylvania were held in concert with others around the country.

In Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people lined Public Square.

"We are all out here today to peacefully protest because of police brutality and the killing of black people unjustly and people who abuse their power," said Zariah, Wilkes-Barre.

The demonstration was organized by Black Lives Matter Protest PA the group welcomed people from all over to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week.

Floyd's death is the latest case of an unarmed black man being killed by police.

While it's a type of tragedy our area has avoided protesters in Wilkes-Barre thought it was important for their voices to be heard in their own community.

"I feel like more white people have to put themselves in black people's shoes and they have to realize that this has been a problem for a very long time. We have to use our white privilege for good and speak out for them and be a good ally for them," said Mia Amendola, Kingston.

A similar protest was held in downtown Scranton along Courthouse Square, the city's mayor welcomed the protest but asked participants to keep the demonstration peaceful.

"I think this is really important for this city because we have a really diverse city. There's a lot of black people here, there's a lot of Asian people, there's a lot of Latino people, so it's important that people understand that black lives matter and we will not support police brutality here in Scranton," said Amber Viola, Scranton.

NEPA for Change and Put People First organized the effort, they asked that those protesters stay socially distant and wear masks and most obliged.

Those safety measures served as a reminder of what's already been a difficult year.

"It's a sad day in 2020 that we're still fighting the same fight we've been fighting for over 100 years," said Latoya Robinson, Scranton.