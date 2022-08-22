Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

An annual food drive is back in our area, and this one is hard to miss. Prospector's 21st Pantry Raid kicked off Monday morning at Gerrity's in Moosic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need.

The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg Food Bank. The donations are then distributed to food banks across northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Pantry Raid runs Monday, August 22, 2022, and Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spotlighted the event Monday morning at Gerrity's in Moosic and explained how to get involved.

Prospector's Pantry Raid will be riding through Lackawanna County and Luzerne County on Monday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 23.

To make a donation online, click here.

Check out his schedule here:

Monday, August 22

Gerrity's in Moosic, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Jo-Dan Buick GMC on Birney Ave. in Moosic from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Highway Federal Credit Union on Laurel St. in Pittston from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Gerrity's in West Pittston from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Old Mill Pine on Exeter Ave. in West Pittston from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Gerrity's in Wyoming from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Gerrity's in Hanover from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gerrity's in Luzerne from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23