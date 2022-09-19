Pro-life advocates attend 'March for Life' in Harrisburg

Pro-life advocates attended a "March for Life" in Harrisburg, while at the same time, lawmakers introduced new legislation to expand and protect abortion rights.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pro-life advocates flooded the State Capitol on Monday, attending "March for Life" in Harrisburg as the future of reproductive and abortion rights in Pennsylvania continues to be a hot button issue as we near Election Day.

At the event Monday, speakers shared personal experiences with the crowd, as well as their viewpoints.

“The pro-life movement is joyful, it’s considerate and I’ve heard a lot of people say how happy they are to be here," said Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute.

Kathleen Darcy said, "Life begins at conception and we want to stand with women who are in situations where they’re thinking about an abortion, we want to walk with them on that way and make sure their baby is born cause that’s a decision you can live your whole life with.”

The march was held on the same day that Democratic lawmakers introduced new legislation inside the Capitol to expand and protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania. That package of bills was also expected to help protect patients and health care providers, as well.

"Attacks continue," State Rep. Elizabeth Feidler (D-Philadelphia) said. "...Attacks on our bodies, on our reproductive rights, on our health and in fact, on our ability to make decisions about our own life.”

“Abortion is healthcare and that’s something that every person who can give birth should be able to rely on,” State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) said.

Both nominees running to be Pennsylvania's next governor have opposing views on the topic of abortion rights.