Price Chopper stores looking for workers

The company is in need of about 2,000 employees for stores in six states.

While many businesses are shutting down, some are hiring.

Price Chopper needs about 2,000 workers.

The positions will be part-time and temporary in the chain's 132 stores in six states.

There is no word on exactly how many positions are open per store.

Company officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a rush at their businesses and they need help restocking and operating.

The company currently employs about 20,000 people and will expedite the hiring and training processes.