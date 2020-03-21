Price Chopper and Weis Markets increasing worker pay

Weis Markets is also hiring new employees for its stores and warehouses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Grocery store chains in our area are helping out employees during this pandemic.

Price Chopper will be paying its employees more throughout the rest of this month and most of the month of April.

Both part-time and full-time employees at all Price Chopper and Market 32 locations will receive one more dollar per hour.

Northumberland County-based Weis Markets is offering an incentive to its workers.

Staff at Weis stores across the area will receive an extra $2 an hour.