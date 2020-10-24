Presidential candidates returning to Pennsylvania

Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his wife Jill plan to be in Luzerne County while President Donald Trump will visit Lancaster and Blair Counties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two men running for president are fighting hard for Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his wife Jill plan to be in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The drive-in event is set for somewhere in the Wilkes-Barre area in the late afternoon.

Joe Biden, a Scranton native, was in Lackawanna County for a nationally-televised town hall just a few weeks ago.

Reporters following President Donald Trump's campaign said he is set to make stops in two spots here in Pennsylvania on Monday.

One is in Lancaster County in the southeast part of the state.