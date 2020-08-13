President Trump to potentially visit the area next week

Airport officials received information on a possible visit scheduled for August 20.

A Presidential visit could come as soon as next week in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton International Airport, Carl Beardsly, he said the Secret Service informed him of a possible visit from Mr. Trump on August 20th.

Beardsly said he received no further details but expects to know for certain by the weekend.

August 20th is the same day Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Presidential nomination.