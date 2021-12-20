Pottsville man crashes into fountain in Franklin County

The crash happened in Chambersburg on Dec. 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Pottsville will face charges for crashing into a fountain in Chambersburg.

Chambersburg Police shared this video showing the white SUV going airborne after hitting a barrier, then landing in memorial fountain at Lincoln Way and North Main Street.

Police say Gary Hummell of Pottsville was driving under the influence when he hit the fountain on Dec. 2.

Hummell is also expected to face more charges after the crash in Chambersburg.