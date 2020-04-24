x
Police searching for robbery suspect in Scranton

Investigators believe Maran Santiago-Fontanez held up the E-Fuel Gas Station in the city earlier this month.
Credit: wnep

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the woman they believe held up a gas station earlier this month.

Officers say Maran Santiago-Fontanez is wanted for a robbery at the E-Fuel Gas Station along Pittston Avenue on April 9.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police in Scranton.