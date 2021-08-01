Update: Police incident at Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County; multiple police, EMS units on scene

Officials confirm 6 people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, 6 others treated and released at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of 4:50 P.M., East Hempfield Township Authorities say they believe no gun was fired during a fight at Spooky Nook Sports Complex. The fight reportedly broke out during a basketball game. A large tournament was happening at the complex.

Police say several people reported hearing a gunshot. Police add that so far they haven't spoken with anyone who saw a gun and no one was shot. Six people were transported to local hospitals for injuries sustained while evacuating the building. Approximately six others were given medical treatment at the scene and released.

East Hempfield Police are continuing to investigate the incident and review video as they speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Police at 717-898-3103, or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

Previous: Police in Lancaster County are still investigating an incident at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

According to Diane Garber, Emergency Services Coordinator for East Hempfield Township, less than 12 people have been injured in this incident.

So far there is no evidence of a shooter nor any reported gunshot wounds.

Injuries appear to have been caused by trampling.

None of the injuries are reported as being life-threatening. Victims have been taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Spooky Nook Sports issued a statement on their Facebook page saying the investigation is still ongoing and that more information will follow.

Videos shared on social media from inside the complex showed the chaos reportedly at the time of the incident.

Previous: Multiple police and EMS units are on the scene at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in East Hempfield Township for an unknown police incident.

According to county dispatch, the call came in around 2:22 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no word yet on what the police incident is or if anyone has been injured.