Pocono's summer camp prepares to welcome campers

The International Sports Training Camp is training 180 staff members and getting all the activities ready for campers.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Mountain bikes are on the move at the International Sports Training Camp in Jackson Township, near Tannersville.

But they're not being operated by campers yet. Counselors were out learning the terrain ahead of their arrival.

"We're so excited too. Our staff arrived last night and we've started all of our training. We train the staff for about 2 weeks to prepare for all the kids coming. We're getting all the areas set up and we're ready," said Kara Klaus-Major, the camp director.

Across the camp, more than 180 people are being trained.

At the ropes course, counselors from America and abroad are learning how to harness themselves and others in.

Tanya Banjanin from Australia is the ropes course director.

She's been working here for the last five years and loves it.

"Our program with sport and all the other activities going on, ropers, waterfront, adventure, its constant go, go, go. The kids are just here to expend their energy, have fun make friends and the staff gets to be a part of it too which is great and fun," said Banjanin.

The camp offers a variety of sports and activities, but this year they're adding some new stuff. Like this giant inflatable water equipment.

"We have more pieces going in," Klaus-Major said."So it's going to be a whole big wibit set up down here at the waterfront. We are introducing pickleball. We've got a jump shot. So lots of new activities."

The camp director says after a few tough years of getting staff and campers, because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year they are full, with 325 campers coming in every week.

"People are feeling that they can get back to living and our staff are excited to welcome the kids back and I know there's a lot of parents we've been talking to that are super excited to send their children to sports camp and really have a fulfilling summer where they're out, running around, they're having, making friends and getting back to some normalcy," said Klaus-Major.