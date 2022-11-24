Plenty of fun to be had after the turkey is done

After you've had your fill of turkey and all the trimmings, then what?

SCRANTON, Pa. — As the Thanksgiving holiday wound down, Scranton's Bob Shumaker and his family headed out to the front sidewalk for a game of corn hole.

"We have our family here today, in laws and out laws and all different types of people." Shumaker said, "and it's such a beautiful day that we are outside playing some corn hole."

This is the first time Shumaker's family has gotten together for the holiday in two years.

"So we are just glad to be here and have all our friends and family here," said Shumaker.

Just up the street, Buddy Finnerty of Scranton took his family out for a walk around Nay Aug Park.

"Taking a look at, my relatives in Philly had a bench put up for my family who lived in Dunmore and Scranton. So, we are going to take a picture, put it up on the internet so the family knows it's here," Finnerty told Newswatch 16.

One boy and his family were also at Nay Aug walking off their Thanksgiving dinner after a family trip to the Poconos.

The boy said, "You get to eat turkey, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, too."

When the sun finally set, dozens of cars filled the park.

Francheska Davila and Rodriguez Mason came to Scranton all the way from Georgia. They took a trip to see the holiday light display for the first time after visiting family for the holiday.

"This is our first time in Pennsylvania. Having fun watching the lights with family, just having fun after Thanksgiving," Davila shared.

"Being at this park, it's amazing," Mason agreed. "I mean, the family that brought me up here, I've never been before. it's truly an experience I'll never forget, so I'm excited."