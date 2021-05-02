Pittston remembers "champion of the laborer," dedicates park to late state representative

A new park, dedicated Sunday in Downtown Pittston, was named for a late state representative -- many showed up to remember him, even 50 years after his death.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A new park, dedicated Sunday in Downtown Pittston, was named for a late state representative -- many showed up to remember him, even 50 years after his death.

The year was 1952. Theresa Ormando was the bride-to-be. But she and her then-fiancé forgot one thing.



"The wedding was all ready,” Ormando said. “Everything was prepared. We needed the marriage license. We did not have it."



It was James Musto – a longtime state representative – who went to Harrisburg and fetched it for the couple.



"He saved our wedding,” Ormando said, laughing.



But this isn't just a wedding story: the late Musto is remembered by many as a “champion of the laborer.”

Raphael Musto says his grandfather had to mine coal at just eight years old. And fast forward to his legislating years – Rep. James Musto worked to replace a bill.



"That now was going to provide some needed economic relief to the disabled mine worker," Raphael Musto said.



That bill, starting on the state level, soon became a national one.

"The black lung check,” Raphael Musto said, “put the necessary means in the family for them to survive all because Jimmy Musto had a vision."

"You can't forget your past as you move forward,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

Lombardo says his city was built on the foundation of miners and garment workers.

"There were consequences for those that were involved in long-term deep mining, and it was black lung, and a lot of the legislation that the representative passed addressed those issues,” Lombardo said.



And now, exactly 50 years after Musto's death, family, friends, and local leaders all showed up for the dedication of the "Hon. James A. Musto Greater Pittston Miner and Garment Worker Memorial Park."



Among those in attendance was Theresa Ormando, a neighbor, grateful for her local politician.



"A wonderful man,” Ormando said, “he was very personable. Everybody knew Mr. Musto."

Nearly 70 years after her wedding – which took place, thanks at least in part, to “Mr. Musto.”