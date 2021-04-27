Woodloch Resort holds job fair

As pandemic restrictions begin to loosen, a real crisis has developed in the hospitality industry: too many jobs and not enough people.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Woodloch Resort is looking to hire 200 people for the upcoming summer season.

But a four-hour job fair at the resort near Hawley only turned out about 20 job seekers.

"With the way this year has been we didn't know what to expect but we're very pleased with how it's turned out so far," said Courtney Fritz, Woodloch's Human Resources department.

As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and vaccination rates are on the rise, Woodloch is optimistic about a profitable summer.

But like many others in the hospitality industry, this resort is having trouble finding people who want a job,

"We're gearing up for our busy season and going into that busy season we need all hands on deck. The guests are knocking down the doors to come and we want to make sure that we have enough staff so that every guest has the best experience possible," said Fritz.

Andrea Scanlon of Honesdale, along with her daughter Cassidy, jumped at the opportunity to come to this job fair.

"I kind of wanted to wait until things did start to open up again. Just for safety's sake but it seems like now it's ripe for the picking," said Andrea,