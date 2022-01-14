Woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

Nell Sheehan was sentenced to state prison for her role in the death of a man from Lackawanna County.

MILFORD, Pa. — A woman from Pike County has been sent to prison for the drug-related death of a man from Lackawanna County.

Nell Sheehan, 25, of Shohola, was sentenced Friday to 6 to 20 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death.

Police found Angelo Genell, 30, from Old Forge, unresponsive from an overdose of heroin/fentanyl in Milford in July of 2019.

Investigators determined that Sheehan and another woman, Rebecca Moore, 33, of Dingmans Ferry, provided the drugs that killed the man.