Woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

MILFORD, Pa. — A woman from Pike County has been sent to prison for the drug-related death of a man from Lackawanna County.
Nell Sheehan, 25, of Shohola, was sentenced Friday to 6 to 20 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death.
Police found Angelo Genell, 30, from Old Forge, unresponsive from an overdose of heroin/fentanyl in Milford in July of 2019.
Investigators determined that Sheehan and another woman, Rebecca Moore, 33, of Dingmans Ferry, provided the drugs that killed the man.
Moore was previously sentenced to 7 years, 6 months to 20 years for her role in the death.
