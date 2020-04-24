Woman from Pike County makes thousands of ear protectors for front line workers

A former EMT and firefighter from the Poconos is giving back to front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — Amber Ace from Bushkill is no stranger to working on the front lines.

She used to work as an EMT and firefighter alongside her fiancé before she decided to go back to school.

"That was our heart. We did everything with the fire company," said Amber.

Not being on the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic left Amber searching for a new way to help those who are. That's when she came across a Facebook page seeking ear protectors for face masks for doctors, nurses, and other health care workers.

"So, I was like, why not try these ear protectors? There are like 30 different ones out there, everyone is making different things. So, I did some research and I found out if I just go to the dollar store and get placemats, I can make these ear protectors," said Amber.

The ear protectors are made using a cutting machine called a Cricut.

One placemat makes 18 ear protectors in about 28 minutes.

"The protectors give relief on the back of the ears, so the straps don't sit on the back, they are just on the hooks of these. I mean some people have written me that they have blisters on the back of their ears even, so it just prevents all of that," said Amber.

Over the last week or so, Amber has made more than 4,000 protectors, which she has sent to essential workers in 38 states for free.

"I go to the store and I wear a mask for five minutes and the back of my ears hurt. I mean these people who are out there working 12, 14, 16-hour shifts, they need something," said Ace.

Amber is not slowing down anytime soon. She still has thousands of ear protectors to make and send out to front line workers over the next few weeks.